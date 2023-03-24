STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 23-CV-00199 VERMONT CENTER FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING, Plainfiff, v. WAYNE THORNTON, JR., Defendent. NOTICE OF LAWSUIT STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT, DOCKET NO. 23-CV 00199. Vermont Center for Independent Living V. Wayne Thornton, Jr. The Defendant in the above captioned action, Wayne Thornton, Jr., is hereby summoned and required to serve upon Justin G. Sherman, attorney for the plaintiff Vermont Center for Independent Living, Whose address is PO Box 721, 210 College Street, Burlington, VT 05402, and email address is jsherman(a)langrock.com, an answer to the Complaint within forty-one (41) days after the publication of this notice, which is March 24th, 2023. Plaintiff Complaint alleges that Defendant Wayne Thornton, Jr. never made renovations and modifications that it paid for, and it seeks to recoup damages based on claims for breach of contract, breach of the government of faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and the Vermont Consumer Protection Act. If Defendant fails to answer the Complaint within this time, judgment by default will be rendered against him for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The Court does hereby notify Defendant, pursuant to V.R.C.P. 4(g), that the Complaint and all relevant filings are available at the above court, whose address is 83 Center Street, Rutland, Vermont, 05701. This Order shall be published once week and at least seven (7) days apart for two (2) or more consecutive weeks in the Rutland Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Rutland County. DATED at Burlington, Vermont this 13th day of March, 2023. LANGROCK SPERRY & WOOL, LLP s/ Justin G. Sherman Justin G. Sherman ERN: 9712 PO Box 721, 210 College Street Burlington, VT 05402 jsherman@langrock.com Phone: 802-864-0217 Attorneys for Plaintiff Vermont Center for Independent Lving
