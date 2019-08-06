NOTIFICATION OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING LARGE FARM PERMIT APPLICATION Notice is hereby provided that the Audet family of Blue Spruce Farm Inc. in the town of Bridport, Vermont has submitted an application to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets for a Large Farm Operation Permit. Blue Spruce Farm Inc. is proposing the following changes at their farm, located 1796 VT Rte 22A, Bridport, Vermont: Construction of a Waste Storage Facility An informational meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Bridport Grange Hall located on 3015 VT Rte 22A in Bridport. The purpose of the public informational meeting shall be to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed project. Information related to the application as presented by the Blue Spruce Farm Inc. is available at the Bridport Town office 14-days prior to the public informational meeting through the close of the public comment period. The public comment period regarding the application closes five business days after the meeting date mentioned above. All comments must be submitted by close of business on August 27, 2019.Any questions or comments regarding the project or the meeting may be submitted to: Steve Cash Agricultural Water Quality Specialist 94 Harvest Lane, Williston, VT 05495 steven.cash@vermont.gov
