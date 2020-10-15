TOWN OF PROCTOR, VERMONT NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE On October 12, 2020, the Selectboard of the Town of Proctor, Vermont, adopted a new Animal Control Ordinance pursuant to 20 V.S.A. §3549, 24 V.S.A. §§2291 (10) and 2291 (14&15), and 24 V.S.A. Chapter 59. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1972 to inform the public of this ordinance and of citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove the ordinance adoption. SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE Statement of Purpose The purpose of the ordinance is to promote the public health and safety of the citizens of the Town of Proctor by regulating the keeping of domestic animals, domestic pets, or wolf-hybrids within the Town of Proctor. Principal Provisions The ordinance supersedes any and all previous Animal Control ordinances. Table of Contents Section 1. Authority Section 2. Purpose Section 3. Definitions Section 4. Nuisances Section 5. Collar and License Section 6. Enforcement Section 7. Penalties and Costs Section 8. Impoundment Section 9. Investigation of Vicious Dogs Section 10. Potentially Vicious Dogs Section 11. Other Laws Section 12. Severability Section 13. Effective Date FULL TEXT The full text of the ordinance is available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 52 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. §1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinances adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §1973, the amended Animal Control Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk or the Town Administrator at the Town Office located at 52 Main Street, Proctor, Vermont, 05765 or by calling 802-459-3333 during regular office hours.
