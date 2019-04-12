Notice of Opportunity for Public Hearing The Marble Valley Regional Transit District (MVRTD) gives notice that pursuant to 49 U.S.C. Section 5311 Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program, Elders and Person with Disabilities Program, Preventative Maintenance Program, CMAQ, State Operating Assistance Program, Capital Program and RTAP Program, the opportunity is offered for a public hearing on a proposed Public Transit Program throughout the County of Rutland. The Project consists of fixed and commuter route service, paratransit service and a capital program. Persons desiring a hearing to be held should submit written requests to Ken Putnam, Executive Director, MVRTD and to Amy Rast, Public Transit Coordinator, VTrans, within 14 days of publication of this notice. Persons desiring to make written comments should forward same within 14 days of publication of this notice. Upon receipt, a date will be scheduled and a notice of hearing will be published. A copy of the proposal may be seen at the Executive Director's office. Marble Valley Regional Transit District, 158 Spruce Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701. MVRTD is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is a drug free workplace. Vermont Agency of Transportation, Public Transit Section, National Life Drive, Montpelier, Vermont 95633.
