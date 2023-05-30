Town of Fair Haven, VT NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING Place: Fair Haven Municipal Offices Date: June 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM 1) The purpose of the hearing is to amend the Town of Fair Haven Zoning Regulations. 2) The geographic area affected include all areas in the Town of Fair Haven. 3) Proposed Land Use and Development Bylaw - The proposed is an amendment to the Zoning Regulations and Flood Hazard Area Regulations. Changes are proposed to the following Articles in the Table of Contents: Article ! - Enactment and Definitions Article II - Establishment of Zoning District and Map Article III - Table of Uses Article IV - Conditional Uses Article V - Site Plan Review Article VII - Parking and Loading Article VIII - Signs Article IX - General Regulations Article XII - Zoning Permits 4) The full text of the existing and proposed changes to the Town of Fair Haven Zoning Regulations can be reviewed at the Town of Fair Haven Municipal Offices, located at 5 Park Place, Fair Haven, and online at https://fairhavenvt.gov/
