NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD DRAFT WATER QUALITY CERTIFICATION #2021_002 UNDER 33 U.S.C. §1341 For Supplemental Conditions to U.S. E.P.A. 2022 Construction General Permit On June 17, 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requested that the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (Agency), Department of Environmental Conservation, review and grant certification under section 401 of the Clean Water Act or waive its right to certify EPA’s proposed draft 2022 Construction General Permit. Pursuant to Section 13.11 of the Vermont Water Pollution Control Permit Regulations (February 26, 1974) (VWPCPR) and the Agency of Natural Resources’ Section 401 Water Quality Certification Practice (October 22, 2014), the Secretary (Secretary) of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (Agency or ANR) has reviewed EPA’s request. Pursuant to the VWPCPR §§ 13.11(c)-(f), the Agency is seeking public comments on the Section §401 Water Quality Certification tentative determination to be extended through Friday, September 20, 2021. This notice also provides for the opportunity to request a public meeting. Any request for a public meeting shall be made in writing to the Agency at the contact information below. A copy of EPA’s written request to the Agency dated June 17, 2021, and the Agency’s draft 401 Water Quality Certification #2021_002 is posted online at: http://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/permits/public-notices/401. Additional information may also be available by request. Comments regarding draft 401 Water Quality Certification #2021_002, may be filed in writing using the below mailing or email address through Friday, September 20, 2021: Kevin Burke Environmental Analyst, Stormwater Management Program Watershed Management Division 1 National Life Drive, Davis 3 Montpelier, VT 05620-3522 ANR.WSMD401@vermont.gov
