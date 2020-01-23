NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT The Vermont Agency of Education is soliciting public comment on the draft state plan required under the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Public Law 115-224) (“Perkins 5”). This Act provides federal funds to Vermont to assist in improving career technical education programs for students enrolled in secondary and post-secondary career technical education programs. Information on the state plan is posted at https://education.vermont.gov/student-learning/flexible-pathways/career-technical-education/perkins-v. Public hearings on the draft Vermont Perkins 5 State Plan will be conducted in the following locations, on these dates: North Country Career Center, Community Room, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport, VT 05855 January 23, 2020 6:30pm – 8:00pm Snow date: February 3, 2020, same time Howard Dean Education Center, Atrium, 307 South St, Springfield, VT 05156 January 27, 2020 6:00pm – 8:00pm Snow date: February 5, 2020, same time Bellows Free Academy, Performing Arts Center, 71 South Main St, St. Albans, VT 05478 January 28, 2020 6:00pm – 8:00pm Snow date: February 4, 2020, same time Central Vermont Career, Conference Room 136, 155 Ayers St, Barre, VT 05641 January 30, 2020 6:00pm – 8:00pm Snow date: February 6, 2020, same time Parents, students and community members are encouraged to attend. Each session will start with a 30-minute information session about the draft State Plan. A limited supply of sandwiches and beverages will be available. Translators and sign language interpreters may be provided upon request. To ensure availability, you are advised to make your request at least 72 hours prior to the date of the hearing by contacting Miranda Scott, Program Technician, Vermont Agency of Education by phone at (802) 828-5868 or by e-mail at miranda.scott@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.