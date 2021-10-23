NOTICE OF PUBLICE HEARING – TOWN OF WALLINGFORD, VERMONT The Planning Commission has scheduled a Public Hearing for Wednesday, 10 November 2021, at 7:00PM at the Town Hall Office (74 School St. Wallingford, VT.) Masks as required. The Wallingford Planning Commission is holding a Public Hearing on the proposed revisions to the current 2015 Zoning Regulations. A complete copy (draft 21) of the proposed revisions is available for review at the Town Office or may be found on the Town of Wallingford Website: https://www.wallingfordvt.com/planning-commission Interested parties are requested to sign the attendance register at the Public Hearing or have submitted written questions to the Zoning Office by 4.30PM on 09 November 2021. Any questions or correspondence may be directed via email to the Zoning Office at zoning@wallingfordVT.com.
