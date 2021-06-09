NOTICE OF PUBLICE HEARING – WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVEIEW A Development Review Board meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Office (74 School St. Wallingford, VT.) Masks as required by Vermont State. Application #21-29. Anna-Michelle Fabian is requesting DRB conditional approval to operate an in-home registered day care at 1809 Hartsboro Road, Wallingford. VT Interested parties are requested to sign the attendance register) +/or have submitted written testimony by Close of Business 4.30PM 22 June at or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application is available for review at Town Office. Any questions or correspondence may be directed via email to ZA at zoning@wallingfordVT.com.
