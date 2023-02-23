NOTICE OF PUBLICE HEARING – WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVIEW A Development Review Board (DRB) meeting has been scheduled for Thursday 9 March 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall Office (74 School St. Wallingford, VT.) Application # 23-06: (Christopher and Allyssa Williams) Building a new house in 30 feet of the set-back and remove existing structure on property. Application # 23-07: (Daniel Sam son): Lot line adjustment 58 and 91 Florence Ave. Interested parties are requested to sign the attendance register at Hearing or have submitted written testimony by Close of Business 4.30PM 8 March 2023 to Zoning Office or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to the Vermont Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application is available for review at Town Offices. Any questions or correspondence may be directed via email to ZA at zoning@wallingfordVT.com.
