NOTICE OF PUBLICE HEARING - WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVEIEW A Development Review Board meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday 23 June at 6.30 p.m. in-person (social distance) and via Zoom. To join by telephone, call 1 (929)205-6099 (tolls may apply). The meeting ID 7330764419 with passcode 907463. People can access the meeting from the DRB page of the website: https://www.wallingfordvt.com/development-review-board/ Application #21-34. Tori Filskov has applied to take in 10-15 rescue dogs/puppies for a nonprofit organization. No new structures are requested.
