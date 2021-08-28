Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Springfield is considering making applications to the State of Vermont under the Vermont Community Development Program for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2020 (Federal CARES Act funding) and another VCDP Implementation Grant 2021. A public hearing will be held at 6 pm on 9/13/2021 at 96 Main Street, Springfield, Vermont to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposals are as follows: $500,000 in VCDP 2021 funds will be used to accomplish the following activities: HVAC Improvement for the Park Street School Building. $500,000 in VCDP 2020 funds will be used to accomplish the following activities: Code and life safety improvements, including installation of sprinklers, or the Park Street School Building located on Park Street in Springfield. The Park Street School building is a public-private facility housing the Springfield School District Central Offices, public recreation space for the Town of Springfield and the Black River Innovation Campus at 60 Park Street in Springfield. Copies of the proposed application are available at Town Hall Manager's Office and may be viewed during the hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm. Should you require any special accommodations or for Zoom meeting details, please contact Donna Hall at 802-885-2104. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191.
