NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by Brandon Development Review Board (DRB) On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM; both in-person at Town Hall (ground floor) Conference Room and via Zoom remote conferencing; the Brandon DRB will hold a Public Hearing to review Application #6165 from Lori Ann Young, owner of 405 & 385 Grove St. (Parcels #20-51-44 & 20-51-45). Application #6165 requests a setback waiver or variance to approve a non-conforming Boundary Line Adjustment between two adjacent conforming parcels in the High Density Multiple Use Zoning District. A copy of the application is posted in Town Office, 49 Center St. & www.TownofBrandon.com This Meeting & Hearing will be conducted remotely by Zoom audio & visual programs; and access instructions are posted on Town website, Post Offices, and Town Office. Interested Parties are to be registered and present testimony, or have submitted written testimony to the Town, by 7:10 pm of the Hearing date or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
