NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by PITTSFORD PLANNING COMMISSSION (PC) On THURSDAY, March 11, 2021, at the Town of Pittsford Municipal Offices, 426 Plains Road AND via Zoom video & telephone conferencing the Pittsford PC will hold a Hearing for a Site Plan Review of Application #21-04 from Daniel Adams, to subdivide a 3.7 +/acre and a 4.6+/- acre parcel from his 200 acre VT Rt. 3 ownership (Parcel #1746). Access for these new parcels is by a 50 ft. private right-of-way in common with others. A complete copy of the application is available for review in the Town Office lobby and at www.PittsfordVermont.com. Interested Parties are to be signed or logged in between 6:50 & 7:10 p.m., and submit testimony, or they may forefiet their right to appeal any decision of the Planning Commission to VT Superior Court. Conference Room attendance is limited & Covid Preventative protocol required. Contact Mark Winslow at 802 236-4080 for advance reservation. For Remote Participation: ZOOM Video – http://www.Zoom.us (http://www.Zoom.us) MEETING ID 652 103 6395 Telephone Conference call: (929) 205-6099 enter # upon prompt; enter # again to join
