NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD DATE/TIME: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 6:00 PM APPLICANT: Margaret (Daisy) Lasky LANDOWNER: Thomas J. Palumbo / Margaret A. Lasky LOCATION: 33 Cottage Street ZONING DISTRICT: Mixed Residential -1 (MR-1) HEARING TYPE: Variance AGENDA: Applicant seeks to have a total of 9 units to be used as a mixture of residential and office spaces. The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator. Join from your computer, tablet or smartphone https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/683221341 Or call into:(646) 749-3122 Access Code: 683-221-341
