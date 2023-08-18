Notice of Public Hearing East Creek Commons The City of Rutland is considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2023 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 6:45 pm on 9/5/2023 at City Hall 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for up to $1,000,000 in CDBG funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: Rehabilitation of 9 units with an additional 13 units for a total of 22 at 198-208 Columbian Avenue in Rutland. Acquisition of a blighted building and creation of new units of affordable housing for those making 60% AMI or less. Four units will be designated for those experiencing chronic houselessness. Wrap around services will also be provided for the residents. Copies of the proposed application are available at the RRA office 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT and may be viewed during the hours of 8:30 am- 3:30 pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Barbara Spaulding at 802-775-2910 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Rutland City Board of Aldermen