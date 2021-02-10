NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARING: PITTSFORD PLANNING COMMISSION (PC) On Thursday February 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM the Pittsford PC will convene a Public Hearing to review Application #21-04 from Danielle & Mark Trombley (Applicants) and Sarah Eugair (Owner) to subdivide a 2.87 acre parcel off of a 135.44 acre Parcel (#1860) located at 2402 Fire Hill Road, with access to Town road by a permanent 25 ft. wide easement. This Public Hearing will take place in person at the TOWN OFFICE Conference Room, 426 Plains Road, Pittsford with Covid19 prevention protocol. Attendee space is limited and should be by advance reservation with Chairman Mark Winslow; 802 236-4080 For Remote Participation: Via Zoom Video; http://www.Zoom.us (http://www.Zoom.us) MEETING ID 652 103 6395 Via Telephone conference call; dial 929 205-6099 enter # when prompted Enter # again to enter meeting. A copy of the Application and applicable documents are available for review at Town Office and on Planning Commission page at www.PittsfordVermont.com Interested Parties are to register between 6:50 and 7:10 pm, and plan to submit (written &/or oral) testimony, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Environmental Court.
