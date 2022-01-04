NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION TOWN OF HUBBARDTON Pursuant to the provisions of Title 24, Chapter 117, V.SA. and the Town of Hubbardton subdivision ordinances the Hubbardton Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public meeting at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Town Hall 1831 Monument Hill Rd. in the Town of Hubbardton for the following purpose: 1. Hearing on plan review of Application 1450 for a 3-lot subdivision of land owned by Greg Vittum, Megaera Vittum Fitch and Margaret Vittum located on Cottage Rd., Map 1, Lot 31.1. The application requests permission to divide 130.0 acres into one 6.69-acre lot, one 7.08-acre lot and one 116.23-acre lot. Additional information is available at the Hubbardton Town Office at 1831 Monument Hill Rd, Hubbardton, M, W, Th, F between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Dated: December 23, 2021 Shawn Dubois - Chair Hubbardton Planning Commission
