NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing before the Board of Adjustment of the TOWN OF HUBBARDTON will be held at the Town office on 6/26/2021 at 10:00am to consider the application # 1437 by George Osmun. Signed Jeanne Sampson, Chairman
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing before the Board of Adjustment of the TOWN OF HUBBARDTON will be held at the Town office on 6/26/2021 at 10:00am to consider the application # 1437 by George Osmun. Signed Jeanne Sampson, Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.