NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF SUDBURY SUDBURY SELECT BOARD The Town of Sudbury Select Board, in accordance with State Statutes, will hold a Public Hearing at the Sudbury Town Clerk’s office, in Sudbury, VT, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, for review and comments of all interested persons on proposed amendments to the “Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).” The Geographic Area affected by this NOTICE and HEARING, is the Town of Sudbury, in the County of Rutland, and State of Vermont. The following is the Table of Contents of the Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance: Article I: Enactment, Objectives, Purpose, and Scope Article II: Definitions Article III: Zoning Districts Article IV: General Regulations Article V: Conditional Uses Article VI: Non-Conforming Uses & Dimensional Non-Conformities Article VIIa: Development Review Standards Article VIIb: Subdivision & PUD Review Standards Article VIII: Administration and Enforcement Article IX: Other Provisions The proposed amendments are to Article II, Article III, Article IV, and Article VIII. All interested parties are invited to attend and provide comments on the proposed amendments to the Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance. The Select board will carefully consider all comments and prepare appropriate revisions, if necessary, and hold an additional hearing on the matter before adoption. A copy of the Unified Development Ordinance and/or a copy of the proposed amendments may be obtained from the Sudbury Town Clerk, Sudbury, Vermont 05733 during business hours, or by calling (802) 623-7296. SUDBURY SELECT BOARD Town of Sudbury 36 Blacksmith Lane Sudbury, VT 05733 802-623-7296
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.