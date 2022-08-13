STATE OF VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting, in accordance with 10 V.S.A. §1263(b), and Section 13.3 of the Vermont Water Pollution Control Permit Regulations on its tentative determination to issue a NPDES discharge permit for an application filed by: MHG Solar PO Box 1204 Manchester, VT 05255 The Agency of Natural Resources proposes to issue an Unclassified Industrial Non-Major NPDES discharge permit to MHG Solar - Button Falls Solar Array project located at 1308 Button Falls Road, Pawlet, for the discharge of quarry water to the Mettawee River. Written public comments on the proposed permit are invited and will begin on August 12, 2022. All comments must be received on or before the close of the business day (4:30 pm) on September 20, 2022, to the ENB public site is http://enb.vermont.gov, mailed to the Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division, 1 National Life Drive Davis 3, Vermont 05620-3522 or submitted by e-mail using the e-mail comment provisions included at: http://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wastewater/ public-notices--fact-sheets--draft-permits. The Secretary will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 PM at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex Building located at 190 Junction Road, Berlin, Vermont 05602. You may also attend via Microsoft Teams meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/ycyjvndm or call in (audio only) +1 802-828-7667, United States, Montpelier Phone Conference ID: 731 916 658# All comments received by the above date and information presented at the meeting will be considered in formulation of the final determinations. Michelle Kolb, Direct Discharge Section Supervisor Watershed Management Division August 11, 2022
