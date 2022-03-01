TOWN OF PITTSFORD, VERMONT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022 TOWN OFFICES AND ZOOM--6:30 p.m. Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., the Town of Pittsford Select Board will conduct, as part of its regular meeting, a PUBLIC HEARING to discuss, deliberate and take public comment on the town's plan to submit a Planning Grant application in support of the Pittsford Village Farm's plans to procure architectural and engineering design work to renovate its Farm House and surrounding land in such a way as to provide programming to benefit the community. The public and interested parties are invited to virtually attend and participate at this public hearing. To virtual "attend" this meeting, you have 2 options: 1. Video Conference: This option is only available if you have a computer with a built-in or external camera and mirophone (Zoom software download required) OR you have a phone with a built-in camera (Zoom App download required). http://www.Zoom.us. MEETING ID (652 103 6395) 2. Conference Call: To dial in for audio only: Dial (929) 205 6099 then confirm by hitting #. When prompted to enter participant ID, just hit # again to enter the meeting. John Haverstock Pittsford Town Manager 802 483 6500 ext. 20
