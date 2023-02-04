NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by PITTSFORD PLANNING COMMISSSION (PC) Beginning at 7:00 pm on THURSDAY, February 23, 2023, at the Town of Pittsford Municipal Offices, 426 Plains Road, the Pittsford PC will hold a Public Hearing (in-person only) to review an Illuminated Sign Review - Application #23-04 from Dan & Judy Keith, located at 3066 VT Rt. 7 (part of Parcel #0714) for a change from an un-illuminated to an externally illuminated free-standing two-sided sign. A complete copy of the application is available for review in the Town Office lobby and a concise copy is posted at www.PittsfordVermont.com. Interested Parties are to be signed or logged in by 7:10 p.m. and submit verbal &/or written testimony, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the Planning Commission to VT Superior Court.
