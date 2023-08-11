TOWN OF MENDON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to the provisions of Title 24, Chapter 17, V.S.A., and the town of Mendon zoning and subdivision ordinances, the Mendon Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4 in the town of Mendon. The purpose of the hearing is to afford interested persons an opportunity to express their views on the following: Application submitted by Ana Araguas for site plan approval for a food truck to be located in a portion of the property owned by John Charles located at 1894 U.S. Route 4 in Mendon, Vermont. Further information is available at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The Town Office is closed on Friday’s. s/__________________________ Therese M. Corsones Mendon Planning Commission