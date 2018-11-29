STATE OF VERMONT RUTLAND COUNTY, SS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The legal voters of the County of Rutland, State of Vermont are hereby warned that a preliminary hearing on the proposed budget of Rutland County aforesaid, for the Fiscal Year February 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020 will be held on Thursday December 13, 2018 at 12:00 Noon and the Rutland County Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday January 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon; both in the main floor courtroom at the Rutland County Courthouse, 83 Center Street, Rutland, VT. Copies of the proposed budget are available at the courthouse. Copies of the budget are also posted in each of the town halls in Rutland County. Assistant Judges for the County of Rutland Jean H. Colutti David W. Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.