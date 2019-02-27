Notice of Public Hearing Town of Rutland, Vermont Tuesday April 2, 2019 Select Board meeting room at the Town Office, 7 pm Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of 19 VSA section 708, et seq. on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 7 pm the Rutland Town Select Board will conduct a public hearing to discuss, deliberate, and take public comment on the Town’s plan to reclassify Dyer Road and a section of Sugarwood Hill Road in Rutland Town from class 3 to class 4. The public and interested parties are invited to attend and participate at this public hearing. Joshua Terrenzini, Chairman of the Select Board
