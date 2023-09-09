VILLAGE OF LUDLOW DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing before the Development Review Board will be held on 25 September, 2023 at 5:00 P.M., in the Heald Auditorium to hear the following application: Applicant: Okemo Limited Liability Application No: 494-23-CUP, Amd 3 Property Location: 21 Prospect Street Ludlow, VT 05149 Parcel Number: 220405-000 REASON FOR HEARING: To consider a Motion to reconsider conditions set forth in Notice of Decision 495-25-CU, dated July 26, 2023. This decision was issued by the Development Review Board. The meeting Agenda will be available on the Ludlow’s Web page, www.ludlow.vt.us Additional information about this application is available in the Planning and Zoning office at the Town Hall.