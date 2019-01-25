NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission (SWCRPC) invites the public to a hearing to provide input on Ludlow’s Municipal Plan. The plan is available for review on the SWCRPC’s website at http://swcrpc.org/. The Town and Village of Ludlow are seeking a certification from the SWCRPC that its plan complies with energy planning requirements set forth in statute [24 V.S.A. §4352]. The public hearing will be conducted at 12 noon on February 11, 2019 in Martin Memorial Hall located on Route 5, Ascutney, VT 05030. The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this request to the SWCRPC via email at ctitus@swcrpc.org. Please include Ludlow’s Determination Request Comments in the subject line. Dated this 24th day of January, 2019, at Ascutney, Vermont Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission
