NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - Brandon Development Review Board (DRB) On Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM; both in-person at Town Hall, 1 Conant Square (ground floor) Conference Room and via Zoom remote conferencing; the Brandon DRB will hold Public Hearings to review the Following: Application #6234, from Donald and Denise Scarborough, a request for a setback waiver to remove the existing garage and construct a 24’X32’X36’ detached garage in the same North & West footprint, located at 2284 Franklin Street (Parcel # 10-3-32). This is in the High Density Multi Use District. Application #6229, from Matthew and Marcy Cram (Applicants) and Jennifer Keeler (Owner) for a conditional use permit for the construction of a Single-Family residence with a porch at 121 Furnace Road (Parcel # 150-20-17). The proposed structure is within a FEMA Flood Hazard area and requires a conditional use review. This is in the Aquifer Protection District. Concise copies of these applications are posted at www.TownofBrandon.com. Complete copies are available for review at Town Office, 49 Center St. Brandon. This Meeting & Hearing will be conducted remotely by Zoom audio & visual program. Log on instructions are attached. and are posted on Town website, Post Offices, and Town Office. Interested Parties are to be registered and present testimony, or have submitted written testimony to the Town, by 7:10 pm of the Hearing date or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
