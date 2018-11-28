NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF SUDBURY PLANNING COMMISSION The Town of Sudbury Planning Commission, in accordance with State Statutes, will hold a Public Hearing at the Sudbury Town Office, in Sudbury, VT, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, for review and comments of interested persons on the revised “Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).” The Geographic Area affected by this NOTICE and HEARING, is the Town of Sudbury, in the County of Rutland, and State of Vermont. The following is the Table of Content of the proposed Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance: Article I: Enactment, Objectives, Purpose, and Scope Article II: Definitions Article III: Zoning Districts Article IV: General Regulations Article V: Conditional Uses Article VI: Non-Conforming Uses & Dimensional Non-Conformities Article VIIa: Development Review Standards Article VIIb: Subdivision & PUD Review Standards Article VIII: Administration and Enforcement Article IX: Other Provisions All interested parties are invited to attend and provide comments on the proposed Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance. The Planning Commission will carefully consider all comments and prepare appropriate revisions, if necessary, and give to the Sudbury Selectboard for action. A copy of the proposed Unified Development Ordinance may be obtained from the Sudbury Town Clerk, Sudbury, Vermont 05733 during business hours, or by calling (802) 623-7296. SUDBURY PLANNING COMMISSION Town of Sudbury 36 Blacksmith Lane Sudbury, VT 05733 802-623-7296 (Tel. & Fax)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.