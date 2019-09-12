Notice of Public Hearing Town of Chittenden, Vermont Notice of Public Hearings on the Proposed Permit Tracking Ordinance*: Mondays, October 14th and November 11th, 2019 Town Offices at 5:30 P.M. Agenda: 1.) 5:30 P.M. – Open Meeting 2.) Presentation and Explanation of Proposed Permit Tracking Ordinance 3.) Public Comment/Discussion 4.) Adjournment *The purpose of this Ordinance is to institute a permit tracking system for the Town of Chittenden for all construction or land development projects involving the placement, renovation or building of a structure (whether residential or commercial), any excavation involving in-ground septic systems, any excavation work in the right-of-way of a Town Highway, any land development as that term is defined in 24 V.S.A. §4303(10), as amended, or any placement or installation of any utility or communications facility or other project subject to review before the Vermont Public Utility Commission pursuant to Title 30, Ch. 5. It is not the intent of this Ordinance to enact, use, dimensional or subdivision regulations pursuant to the Municipal & Regional Planning & Development Act, 24 V.S.A., Chapter 117.
