TOWN OF SUDBURY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Zoning Board of Adjustment will convene a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the Town Clerk’s Office, to consider an application (#19-2) from Keith & Christie Knapp for a variance to the minimum side-yard setback distance requirement of §305 of the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), in accordance with the provisions of §809 of the UDO and 24 V.S.A. 117 §4469(a), to allow the addition of an 24’ x 24’ attached garage to the existing dwelling on their property on Burr Pond Road (parcel ID# 01-0596). The application is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s Office. Interested parties who wish to appeal or be heard at the hearing may do so in person, or may be represented by an agent or an attorney. Communications relating to the application may be filed in writing with the Board either before or during the hearing. N.B.: Participation in the hearing is necessary to establish status as an ‘interested person’ and the right to appeal a decision rendered in that hearing, according to the provisions of 24 V.S.A. 117 §§4465(b) and 4471(a). Participation consists of offering, through oral or written testimony, evidence or a statement of concern directly related to the subject of the hearing. Respectfully submitted, Larry Rowe, Chair
