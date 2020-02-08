NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) On WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26, 2020, 7:00 pm, Town Offices, 75 School St. Wallingford Village The Wallingford Development Review Board will conduct Public Hearings to review: Application #20-04. Dan Dukeshire, as Property Manager & agent for M & T Associates, a.k.a. Midway Oil Co. (Owner) requests Conditional Use approval to remove the existing roadside sign, and install a new free- standing pedestal-mounted illuminated two-sided Sign, for their facility at 172 North Main Street (Parcel #7000172) Wallingford Village. Appeal of Zoning Administrator’s Decision by Appellants Wayne & Debra Kelly and J. Patrick Frei, residents of Hounds Hill Lane, to issue a Home Occupation Permit (#20-01) to Susan Dresner, of 394 Hounds Hill Lane, for short term hospitality rentals (aka AirBnB - dba “Serene Surroundings”). The Appellants request the permit be denied on the grounds that this is a commercial use in the Ag. Rural Residential and Forest Recreation Zoning Districts. Interested Parties are to have signed an attendance register & give testimony, +/or have submitted written testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forefeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application or appeal are available for review at Town Office.
