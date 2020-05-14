TOWN OF SUDBURY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Zoning Board of Adjustment will convene a public hearing, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, in the Town Hall in accordance with the provisions of §§501, 503 & 803 of the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance and 24 V.S.A. 117 §§4414(3) & 4464(a), to conduct a review of a proposal (#20-1) from Tyler Steady for he conditional use of a part of his property on Sawyer Needham Road (parcel ID# 04-0479) as a contractor’s yard, for the parking and maintenance of vehicles used in his business. The application is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s Office. Interested parties who wish to appeal or be heard at the hearings may do so in person, or may be represented by an agent or an attorney. Communications relating to the applications may be filed in writing with the Board either before or during the hearing. N.B.: Participation in the hearing is necessary to establish status as an ‘interested person’ and the right to appeal a decision rendered in that hearing, according to the provisions of 24 V.S.A. 117 §§4465(b) and 4471(a). Participation consists of offering, through oral or writt testimony, evidence or a statement of concern directly related the subject of the hearing. Respectfully submitted, Larry Rowe, Chair
