Town of Pawlet PO Box 128 Pawlet, Vermont 05761 _________________________________________________ Development Review Board __________________________________________________ Notice of Public Hearing Thursday, 20 December 2018 - 7 PM The Town of Pawlet Development Review Board will meet at the town office building, School Street, Pawlet, at 7 PM on 20 December 2018 to consider a request from Jeremy and Jessica VanDerKern, 2592 VT Rt 133 Pawlet, Vermont (Pawlet property map #133-30) to permit a two-lot residential subdivision of a property that does not meet the required lot area requirements in this zoning district. (Town of Pawlet Unified Bylaws; Article VI, Sections 2 and 3 apply.) The public is invited to attend and to participate in this public hearing. These proceedings are in accordance with 24 VSA, Chapter 117, Sections 4460, 4461, 4469, and 4471, Additional information concerning this application is available for public inspection at the town office, 122 School Street, Pawlet or by calling the Zoning Administrator at 802.325.3309.
