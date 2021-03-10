Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Rupert is considering making application on behalf of the Rupert Village Trust to the State of Vermont for a Planning Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 pm on March 23rd, 2021 to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic public safety measures issued executive order of the Governor of Vermont, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom Meeting software link. The link and directions for meeting access can be accessed by contacting the Rupert Town Clerk, Andrea Lenhardt at (802) 394-7728 or by email at rupert187@myfairpoint.net. The proposal supports the Rupert Village Trust by applying for up to $50,000 to complete a feasibility study into making accessibility modifications to the former Sheldon Store building. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic public safety measures issued executive order of the Governor of Vermont, copies of the proposed application may be obtained by contacting Town Clerk Andrea Lenhardt at rupert187@myfairpoint.net . Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Town Clerk Andrea Lenhardt at (802) 394-7728 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Rupert
