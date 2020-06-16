NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF CLARENDON BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT The Clarendon Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at 1964 West Tinmouth Road (to facilitate “social distancing” this hearing is being held at the subject property), to hear the following: Request by Loni LaCross and John Wasilewski, owners of the, property at 1964 West Tinmouth Road, for a Variance or a Waiver to permit a reduction in the southerly side yard set-back from 20 feet to 11 feet and of the front yard set-back from 40 feet to 30 feet to facilitate construction of a 12’ x 16’ shed. Agenda 1. Call hearing to order 2. Explain procedure and rules for hearing 3. Conduct Hearing 4. Adjourn/recess hearing or enter deliberative session The complete application is available for review at the Clarendon Town office by appointment. Only an interested party, as defined at 24 V.S.A. §4471(b), who has participated in this hearing will be allowed to appeal any resulting decision to the Environmental Division of Superior Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.