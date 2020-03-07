Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Brandon of is considering making application on behalf of the Brandon Public Library to the State of Vermont for a Planning Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 6:30 pm on March 23rd, 2020 in the Brandon Town Hall at 49 Center St., in Brandon to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal supports the Brandon Public Library by applying for up to $40,000 to complete a feasibility study into making accessibility modifications to the Brandon Public Library building. Copies of the proposed application are available at Brandon Town Clerk’s Office and may be viewed on Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Town Clerk Sue Gage at 802-247-3635 ext. 203 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Brandon
