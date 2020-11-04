NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARING WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 7:00 PM W. RUTLAND TOWN OFFICE, 35 Marble St. The W. Rutland DRB will convene a Public Hearing to review Application #20-27 by David Stewart, d.b.a. Premier Homes of VT; requesting amendments to certain Conditions of Site Plan Approval for Subdivision Permit #04-69. This 2005 permit approved a five residential lot sub-division with frontage on Durgy Hill and Old Town Farm Roads. A copy of the Application and applicable documents are available for review at Town Office. This Hearing will be conducted in person in the Town Office Conference Room with Covid19 prevention protocol; and remotely. Remote Participation Instructions will be posted in Town Office, Post Office, www.WestRutlandVT.org Interested Parties are to be registered and submit (written &/or oral) testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Environmental Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.