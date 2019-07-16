Notice of a Public Hearing by the Wallingford Development Review Board (DRB) Application 19-17, Change of Use Request by Patch & Filskov, for 1281 US Rt.7 Wallingford Wednesday July 31, 2019, 7:00 pm Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street A PUBLIC HEARING by the Wallingford Development Review Board is scheduled to consider an application from Jeff & Janice Patch (Owners) and Justin Fiskolv, dba F.A.S. Trucking (Applicant), to change the current use of the building and grounds at 1281 US Rt. 7 south (Parcel #7011253) from residential to a commercial landscape contractors Shop and Operations yard. This is a Conditional Use in the Agricultural- Rural Residential Zoning District. A copy of this application is available for review at the Town Hall, in Wallingford Village. Interested Parties should be registered in attendance and be prepared to submit oral &/or written testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
