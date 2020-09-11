Notice of Public Hearing CDBG-CV Municipal Public Service Program The City of Rutland is considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2020 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 5:30 pm on September 17, 2020 via teleconference 1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 842-385-197 to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for up to $25,000 in CDBG-CV funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: Funds will be sub-granted to BROC Community Action to increase refrigeration and freezer capacity to store and provide large quantities of frozen food and safely store volumes of perishables. This will allow BROC Community Food Shelf the ability to quadruple the volume of frozen food (meats in particular) as well as providing more perishable foot to serve Rutland families. It would also leverage significant food donations that currently could be turned away for lack of capacity. Copies of the proposed application are available by appointment at the Clerk’s office in City Hall and may be viewed during the hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Barbara Spaulding at 802-775-2910 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Rutland City Board of Aldermen
