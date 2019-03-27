Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Castleton and Castleton University are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2019 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 07:00 PM on 4/11/2019 in 122 Jeffords Hall on the Castleton University campus in Castleton, VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project , and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $250,000 in VCDP funds that will be used to accomplish the following activities: to help create a public childcare center on the Castleton University campus, to renovate a campus structure for this use, to create an associated playground, to purchase childcare supplies, and to meet the initial staffing costs of the center. Copies of the proposed application are available at Town Office, 263 Route 30 North, Castleton, VT and may be viewed during the hours of 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Michael Jones at 802-468-5319 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Castleton
