Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Springfield Springfield Housing Authority is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2020 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 6 30 pm on 8/23/2021 at 96 Main Street Springfield Vermont to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project , and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $500,000 in VCDP funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: HVAC Improvement for the Huber Building. The Huber Building is a 60 unit senior housing facility located on Main Street in Springfield. Copies of the proposed application are available at Town Hall Manager's Office and may be viewed during the hours of 8am to 4:30pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Donna Hall at 802-885-2104 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Springfield Copy submitted by: Jeff Mobus Phone: 802-885-2104
