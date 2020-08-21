Notice of Public Hearing Rutland Permanent Supportive Housing (Lincoln Place) The City of Rutland is considering making application to the State of Vermont for a VCDP Implementation Grant 2020 under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 6:45 pm on September 8, 2020 at City Hall 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for up to $750,000 in VCDP funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: The City will subgrant the funds to Housing Trust of Rutland County to use in combination with other resources for the renovation of IHM School into 18-20 units of permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness. Copies of the proposed application are available at the RRA office 1 Strongs Avenue Rutland VT and may be viewed during the hours of 8:30-4:30 pm. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Barbara Spaulding at 802-775-2910 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Rutland City Board of Aldermen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.