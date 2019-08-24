Brandon Development Review Board (DRB) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at Brandon Town Hall 1 Conant Square (Ground Floor Conference Room) the Brandon DRB will hold Public Hearings on the dates and times noted above to review the following applications: #6034 – Kirk Thomas- A request for a Change of Use for an Agricultural Structure (Barn) to a Self-Storage Facility, located at 877 Wheeler Road (Parcel 7-1-50.01). #6035 – Jim & Nancy Leary (Owners) and Compass Music & Arts Foundation (Applicants) – A request for a Change of Use for Agricultural Structures (Barns) to a Community Support & Recreational facility for music and artistic events, located on 10 acres at 1321 Pearl St. (Parcel 9-01-02). Both Applications require Conditional Use review for property in the Rural Development Zoning District. A full copy of the applications are posted in the Brandon Town Office, 49 Center Street. Interested Parties are to be registered and present testimony, or have submitted written testimony to the Town, by 7:15 pm of the Hearing date or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
