TOWN OF MENDON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to the provisions of Title 24, Chapter 17, V.S.A., and the town of Mendon zoning and subdivision ordinances, the Mendon Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4 in the town of Mendon. The purpose of the hearing is to afford interested persons an opportunity to express their views on the following: Subdivision application submitted by Andrew Weinberg to subdivide a 5.8 +/- acre parcel from a 56 +/- acre parcel owned by him and located at 320 Stockbridge Path in Mendon, Vermont. Further information is available at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The Town Office is closed on Friday’s. /s/__________________________ Therese M. Corsones Mendon Planning Commission
