NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Ira Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Town Office in Ira, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consider for approval and submission to the Selectboard, a new Town Plan. The geographic area affected by the Town Plan is the entire Town of Ira. Copies of the Town Plan and accompanying maps are available for public review at the Ira Town Clerk’s office. Copies may also be obtained via email, by submitting a request to: iraclerk@vermontel.net Section headings in the Town Plan are as follows: - Introduction - Community Profile - Community Facilities and Services - Housing - Natural Resources - Flood Resilience - Economic Development - Energy - Transportation - Future Land Use Plan Date: January 28, 2020 IRA PLANNING COMMISSION Bob Kirbach, Chair Bob Toppin Bob Kulig Jeff Barden Tim Martin
