Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Castleton is/are considering making application to the State of Vermont for an Accessibility Modification Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held through remotely Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86515389395 Meeting ID: 865 1538 9395 August 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Phone in 1 929 205 6099. Purpose: to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $100,000.00 in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish accessibility modifications to the following building(s): Castleton Free Library. Copies of the proposed application are available at the Castleton Free Library and may be viewed during the hours of 2:00pm and 6:00pm on August 18th. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Jan Jones at 802-468-5574 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Castleton.
