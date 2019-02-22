Notice of Public Hearing The Town of Fair Haven is considering making application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at Fair Haven Town Hall – 5 North Park Place on March 12, 2019 at 6:30pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $494,500 in VCDP Implementation grant which will be used to accomplish the following activities: Convert the second floor of the Fair Haven Town Offices into a community center. This will involve installing a lift, improving the fire exits, refurbishing the rooms, installing a heating system, and improving the electrical and plumbing as needed. Copies of the proposed application are available at Fair Haven Town Hall – 5 North Park Place and may be viewed during the hours of 8am and 4pm on Monday through Friday. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Joe Gunter at 802-265-3010 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Fair Haven
