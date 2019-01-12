TOWN OF SUDBURY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Sudbury Planning Commission has revised its present zoning and subdivision regulations known as the “Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance” and submitted to the Sudbury Select Board for review and comments. The Town of Sudbury Select Board, in accordance with VSA Title 24 § 4385 will hold a Public Hearing at the Sudbury Town Office, in Sudbury, VT, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 04, 2019, for review and comments of interested persons on the revised “Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).” The Geographic Area affected by this NOTICE and HEARING, is the Town of Sudbury, in the County of Rutland, and State of Vermont. The following is the Table of Content of the proposed Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance: Article I: Enactment, Objectives, Purpose, and Scope Article II: Definitions Article III: Zoning Districts Article IV: General Regulations Article V: Conditional Uses Article VI: Non-Conforming Uses & Dimensional Non-Conformities Article VIIa: Development Review Standards Article VIIb: Subdivision & PUD Review Standards Article VIII: Administration and Enforcement Article IX: Other Provisions All interested parties are invited to attend and provide comments on the revised Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance. The Select Board will carefully consider all comments and prepare appropriate revisions, if necessary, and hold an additional hearing or submit to the Sudbury legal voters for Australian balloting. A copy of the proposed Unified Development Ordinance may be obtained from the Sudbury Town Clerk, Sudbury, Vermont 05733 during business hours, or by calling (802) 623-7296. SUDBURY SELECT BOARD Town of Sudbury 36 Blacksmith Lane Sudbury, VT 05733 802-623-7296 (Tel. & Fax)
